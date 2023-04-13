× Expand Tim Bonea/gracemorrison.com Radoslav Lorković (left) and Grace Morrison. Radoslav Lorković (left) and Grace Morrison.

media release: $20. Please call 920-563-9391 to reserve seats and to let us know whether you will dine here that night.

Grace & Rad got together at the Falcon Ridge Folk Festival, where she was performing and he was in the house band. They decided they should do a midwest tour together, and here they come.

GRACE MORRISON

“Her voice smacks of Jewel, and her style, cadence, song structure is every inch from the school of Joan Osborne, Lisa Loeb, Natalie Merchant. It’s uncanny.” Lauren Daley Boston Globe

“Pure Country Rock ‘n Roll Goodness”- Americana Highways

Morrison has won a number of prestigious awards including the Grand Prize of the New England Songwriting Competition and the WPRI Rhode Show Big Break contest – where her music video was played on the season finale of American Idol. In 2019, Grace was selected to be an Official Showcase performer at the Southeast Regional Folk Alliance (TN) and the Southwest Regional Folk Alliance (TX). Also, she was named a finalist in the Wildflower (TX) Festival performing singer-songwriter contest. Later, she was selected to perform in the Emerging Artist Showcase at the Falcon Ridge Folk Festival (NY). Her sophomore solo album, Reasons, debuted at #2 on the Roots Music Report’s Top 50 Contemporary Country Airplay Chart. With Daughter now added to her calling card, Morrison is sure to rack up more accolades. But she’s happy to have finally reached a point of self-acceptance, regardless of what may come.

Drawing from a multitude of influences ranging from elegant classical and jazz styles to the rawest, most basic blues, country and soul, RADOSLAV LORKOVIC has taken on an unusually broad musical spectrum and refined it into his distinctive piano style. His tenure on the R&B and folk circuits has culminated in five critically acclaimed solo recordings and numerous appearances on the recordings of and performances with artists including Odetta, Jimmy LaFave, Ribbon of Highway Woody Guthrie Tribute, Greg Brown, Richard Shindell, Ellis Paul, Ronny Cox, Dave Moore, Andy White, and Bo Ramsey. His thirty year touring career has led him from the taverns of the upper Mississippi River to the castles of Italy, The Canary Islands, The Yup’ik villages of Alaska, The Kennedy Center and Carnegie Hall.

Born in Zagreb, Croatia in 1958, Lorković’s initial exposure to music can be attributed to two grandmothers. Antonija, his maternal Grandmother, sang him Croatian, Slovenian and Czech folk songs since birth. At age one he was reported to be singing back on pitch. By age three he was putting on floor shows for his grandfather and friends who would respond by showering him with coins yelling “pivaj Radoslav pivaj!” During this time classical music played in the home constantly due to the influence of his paternal grandmother Melita Lorković, a internationally renown classical pianist. After this blend of central European musical influences Radoslav moved to the United States at age six. He had a foothold on a classical music career when at age fourteen he was sidetracked by a blues scale that a friend had taught him.