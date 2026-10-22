Grace Pettis, Natalie Price, Rachel Laven

media release: Performances may be cancelled/postponed for any number of reasons, so always check for updates on our website and/or Facebook page.

The TEXPATS Tour brings together three standout singer‑songwriters—Grace Pettis, Natalie Price, and Rachel Laven—Texas natives who now call Nashville home but carry the Lone Star spirit wherever they go. Each artist brings her own flavor of heartfelt storytelling, rich musicianship, and irresistible charm, creating a night of music that feels like a reunion of old friends.

Grace Pettis delivers powerhouse vocals and fearless, emotionally honest songwriting that has earned her national acclaim. Natalie Price adds her signature “Ameri‑kinda” sound—an inviting blend of indie folk, pop, and Americana with hooks that stay with you. Rachel Laven rounds out the trio with her warm, soulful voice and grounded, roots‑driven songwriting shaped by a lifetime steeped in Texas music traditions.

Together, they form a dynamic, harmony‑rich, laughter‑filled musical experience. The TexPats Tour is more than a concert—it’s a celebration of friendship, storytelling, and the shared journey of three artists carving their paths far from home while keeping Texas close to the heart.