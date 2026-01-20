RSVP for Grace & Reflection

media release: Each Courage & Renewal® weekend will include creating a quiet, focused, and enlivened space — a Circle of Trust® — where personal, inner wisdom can be heard. There will be a mix of time spent in large group, small group, and individual reflection along with poetry, teaching stories, wisdom traditions, nature, and activities for exploration. We will use these experiences and other rich metaphors to symbolize and discover and explore life questions. Together, we will experience creating spaces in our lives to tend and nurture our desire to live fully with courage and resilience.

• Revitalize your commitment to the values that give meaning to your life.

• Increase your ability to listen openly and be present.

• Learn reflective practices to become more intentional.

• Explore questions to build and sustain community.

• Expand trustworthy and authentic relationships.

The Circle of Trust® approach is based on the work of Dr. Parker J. Palmer, founder and senior partner emeritus of the Center for Courage & Renewal, who is a world-renowned writer, speaker and activist.

𝗖𝗼𝘀𝘁 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼n

$250 commuter; $435 residential.

Please register by February 13, 2026. The maximum number of participants is 24 and registration will close when full.

Cancellation policy – if you register but must cancel your registration, you can receive a 75% refund up until February 13, 2026. After that, a 50% refund is available until the retreat starts.