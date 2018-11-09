press release: Graceful Exit: Preparing for a Good Death

With Andrew Holecek

All of life is held within the context of death. By acknowledging and preparing for death now, we will find ourselves living more fully and fearlessly.

Join us as we celebrate the preciousness of life, and ready ourselves and others for this final journey. We will learn how to die a good death, and how to help others die, exploring meditations and contemplations that prepare us for letting go. As the Buddhist tradition proclaims, “If you die before you die, then when you die you will not die.”

From practices and teachings to prepare you for dying, to a thorough view of the Bardos (the after-death states), you’ll learn everything you need to know to transform the greatest obstacle into the greatest opportunity.

This program also covers many of the practical issues around dying, including medical and legal concerns before, during, and after death, as well as difficult issues such as organ donation, euthanasia, suicide, and death of a pet.

This weekend combines practices, teachings, and discussions that will enhance your understanding and experience of both your own death as well as the death of your loved ones. Anyone committed to transforming their relationship to the end of life – experienced practitioners and those new to the path – as well as those who work in helping professions, will find this weekend deeply enriching.

Friday, November 9, 7:00pm-9:00pm; Saturday, November 10, 9:00am-5:00pm; Sunday, November 11, 9:00am-5:00pm, at

Promega BioPharmaceutical Technology Center Auditorium, Fitchburg

All levels include morning and afternoon tea breaks on Saturday and Sunday. Lunch is not included. Participants may bring their own lunch to eat at the venue, or they may visit any of several restaurants within 1.5 miles of the venue. Basic – This level covers the actual cost of the program — $180 Sponsor – This level allows us to offer a reduced rate to those on a limited income — $230 Reduced – Reduced fee for those with limited incomes — $120 If the admission fee creates an obstacle to attending this event, please contact us: madisonevents@tergar.org.

Visit <tergar.org/madison> for registration.