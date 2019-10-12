Grade 2, The Bottles, Black Cat
Mickey's Tavern 1524 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Grade 2 is an English band from Ryde on the Isle of Wight. Their music is described as a classic punk sound, and features lyrics about everyday problems. The Punk Lounge described their album Break the Routine as "Songs that splice daily living with blistering social diatribe". With Local Punk legends The Bottles and Black Cat!
Info
Mickey's Tavern 1524 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Music