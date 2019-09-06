Graham Elwood, Ron Placone

press release: The Progressive Comedy Tour w/ Graham Elwood and

Ron Placone is a night of stand-up, fun and activism!

GRAHAM ELWOOD: Graham Elwood is a national touring headliner and co-host of the Comedy Film Nerds podcast. He has been in Last Comic Standing on NBC, “the Sarah Silverman Program” and “Nick Swarsdon’s Pretend Time” on Comedy Central…

www.GrahamElwood.com

RON PLACONE: Ron Placone can be seen regularly on The Jimmy Dore Show and The Young Turks. He hosts the world’s first viewer-curated streaming news show, “Get Your News On With Ron.” He’s been on SiriusXM and seen on TMZ, RT, and FreeSpeechTV. www.ronplacone.com