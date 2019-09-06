Graham Elwood, Ron Placone
Brink Lounge 701 E. Washington Ave., Suite 105, Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: The Progressive Comedy Tour w/ Graham Elwood and
Ron Placone is a night of stand-up, fun and activism!
GRAHAM ELWOOD: Graham Elwood is a national touring headliner and co-host of the Comedy Film Nerds podcast. He has been in Last Comic Standing on NBC, “the Sarah Silverman Program” and “Nick Swarsdon’s Pretend Time” on Comedy Central…
RON PLACONE: Ron Placone can be seen regularly on The Jimmy Dore Show and The Young Turks. He hosts the world’s first viewer-curated streaming news show, “Get Your News On With Ron.” He’s been on SiriusXM and seen on TMZ, RT, and FreeSpeechTV. www.ronplacone.com