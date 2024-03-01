media release: Graham: In HER Voice

Produced in Honor of the 100th anniversary of the Martha Graham Dance Company With a performance of her iconic and joyful celebration of Americana, “Suite from Appalachian Spring”, set to a score by Aaron Copland, Mar 1-3, 2024, at the Overture Center for the Arts

“Kanopy Dance Company contributes immensely to the continued transmission and dissemination of Graham’s artistic legacy. Outside of the Martha Graham Dance Company in New York City (from which many principal artists have come to Madison to work with Kanopy) I cannot think of another company in the world who could present this stunning work in the way it requires.”

Sandra Kaufmann, Martha Graham Dance Company Regisseur and Director of Dance, Loyola University, Chicago

Martha Graham famously remarked: “To be great, art... must belong to the country in which it flourishes, not be a pale copy of some art form perfected by another culture and another people”. With her iconic “Appalachian Spring” ---a slice of pioneer life set to a luminous score by Aaron Copland--- that exudes the optimism of a young frontier couple on their wedding day, the legendary Graham passionately drew on the “American experience”.

“Appalachian Spring “evokes a landscape that Graham deeply admired and singularly interpreted through the development of stunning visual composition and sublimely difficult technical movement. Premiering on October 30th, 1944, as World War II was drawing to end, “Appalachian Spring” instantly captured the imagination of Americans who harbored hope about a brighter future and was described by critics as “shining and joyous”.

Kanopy’s performance of “Suite from Appalachian Spring”, for Graham: In HER Voice will be staged and directed by noted guest artists Miki Orihara and Sandra Kaufman, Martha Graham Dance Company regisseurs.

Mar 1-Mar 3, 2024 (Fri-Sun)

Friday, 7:30 PM, Saturday, 4:30 PM & 7:30PM; Sunday, 1PM & 4 PM

Tickets (reserved seating): $40

Groups: 4 or more $35

Ages 18 & under and Students $20

Overture.org (608) 258-4141