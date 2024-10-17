media release: Arts + Literature Laboratory, PhotoMidwest Festival 2024 and FlakPhoto Projects present Grain: Analog Renaissance, a documentary by Alex Contell and Tommaso Sacconi on Thursday, October 17, 2024 at 7:00pm. Free admission.

Grain will be the first in a series of screenings of photography-themed documentaries presented by Andy Adams and FlakPhoto Projects.

Grain: Analog Renaissance | Alex Contell, Tommaso Sacconi | USA | 2021 | 81 minutes

Grain celebrates analog photography by showing its ups and downs in real-world scenarios and tells the story of artistic commitment, discovery and romance. Whether it's a fashion house seeking to bring a new edge to their creative work, an amateur perusing eBay for the perfect vintage Polaroid, or an influencer attempting to capture a comforting retro aesthetic on social media, analog photography has piqued the interest of people everywhere. Is this resurgence a backlash against digital photography? Is it just a trend perpetuated by our desire for authenticity in an increasingly superficial world? Or is it something else entirely?