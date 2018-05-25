Graminy, Milkhouse Radio, Gaines & Wagoner, Michael Bell & Chris Powers

North Street Cabaret 610 North St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

WORT 89.9FM Listener-Sponsored Community Radio Benefit  $10

8:00    Michael Bell & Chris Powers (original singer-songwriter material ranging from bluegrass and old-timey to blues and klezmer)

8:30    Gaines & Wagoner (aka The Stellanovas / Americana, jazz & blues)

9:00    Milk House Radio (bluegrass)

10:00    Graminy (original “class-grass” / www.graminy.net )

608-422-5646
