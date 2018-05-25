Graminy, Milkhouse Radio, Gaines & Wagoner, Michael Bell & Chris Powers
North Street Cabaret 610 North St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Graminy
WORT 89.9FM Listener-Sponsored Community Radio Benefit $10
8:00 Michael Bell & Chris Powers (original singer-songwriter material ranging from bluegrass and old-timey to blues and klezmer)
8:30 Gaines & Wagoner (aka The Stellanovas / Americana, jazz & blues)
9:00 Milk House Radio (bluegrass)
10:00 Graminy (original “class-grass” / www.graminy.net )
