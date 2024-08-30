The Grand Budapest Hotel

media release: USA | 2014 | DCP | 100 min.

Director: Wes Anderson; Cast: Ralph Fiennes, Tony Revolori, Saorise Ronan

Sometime in the first half of the 20th Century, in an unspecified European country on the brink of war, a luxury hotel concierge (Fiennes) and his bellboy protégé (Revolori) are wrapped up in a plot that involves an art theft, a large family inheritance, and romance! Winner of four Academy Awards, Anderson’s most celebrated feature is one of the grandest entertainments in recent memory. The director’s distinct visual style is explored in a video essay by David Bordwell that will be shown after the feature.