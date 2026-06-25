media release: Old World Wisconsin celebrates its 50th Anniversary and the nation’s 250th birthday with three days of special events. Activities begin July 3 with a Grand Reunion and ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Welcome Center. The celebration continues July 4 and 5 with patriotic programs that capture the spirit of 19th and early 20th-century Wisconsin and are reminiscent of past generations.

July 3 Grand Reunion – A morning ceremony will feature the official opening of the new 10,000-square-foot Welcome Center, a $6 million investment and the culmination of a five-year arrivals project that also included the opening of a new Brewhouse in 2022, an outdoor Biergarten in 2025 and the addition and restoration of historic Wittnebel’s Tavern in 2025.

Highlights of July 3 event include:

10 a.m. – 50th Anniversary Exhibition opens in Lueskow House

10:30 to 11 a.m. – “Star Spangled Banner” by the Madison Brass Band and welcome remarks by Christian Overland, Ruth & Hartley Barker director and CEO of the Wisconsin Historical Society and Doug Raney, attractions director, Old World Wisconsin

10:45 to 11 a.m. – Welcome Center Ribbon Cutting

11:30 a.m. – Fourth of July menu in Clausing Café

– Debut of Old World Wisconsin Gold in Wittnebel’s Tavern, the 1948 Schlitz recipe brewed by Verona’s Wisconsin Brewing Company, and the final batch of this historic brew. Available while supply lasts. Cans sold in gift shop.

1 p.m. - Declaration of Independence reading at Four Mile House

Cost

Adult (18-64): $24Teen (13-17): $24Senior (65+): $20Child (5-12): $16Children under 5: Free

Members: Free