Grandeur, FMJ, Outcvst, Ace, Lockvibe, KGK, Slank

to Google Calendar - Grandeur, FMJ, Outcvst, Ace, Lockvibe, KGK, Slank - 2019-07-11 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Grandeur, FMJ, Outcvst, Ace, Lockvibe, KGK, Slank - 2019-07-11 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Grandeur, FMJ, Outcvst, Ace, Lockvibe, KGK, Slank - 2019-07-11 20:00:00 iCalendar - Grandeur, FMJ, Outcvst, Ace, Lockvibe, KGK, Slank - 2019-07-11 20:00:00

Art In Gallery 1444 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: Down 2 Hearse Presents: Summer Vibes w/ Grandeur (21+)

Cover: $8 // Doors Open: 8PM

______________________________________

LINEUP:

Grandeur (De Pere)

FMJ (Appleton)

https://www.facebook.com/fmjmusic/

Outcvst (Waukesha)

https://www.facebook.com/outcvstmusic/

Ace (Oregon)

https://m.facebook.com/djaced/

Lockvibe; (Sheboygan)

https://soundcloud.com/official-lockvibe

https://m.facebook.com/holden.backus24/

KGK (Madison)

https://soundcloud.com/kgrantkofficial/i-dont-giva-kgk

SLANK (Madison)

_____________________________________

Venue Rules:

- Be Safe

- No Drugs

- Bring ID

- Have a fun time :)

Info

Art In Gallery 1444 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map
Music
608-535-9976
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Grandeur, FMJ, Outcvst, Ace, Lockvibe, KGK, Slank - 2019-07-11 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Grandeur, FMJ, Outcvst, Ace, Lockvibe, KGK, Slank - 2019-07-11 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Grandeur, FMJ, Outcvst, Ace, Lockvibe, KGK, Slank - 2019-07-11 20:00:00 iCalendar - Grandeur, FMJ, Outcvst, Ace, Lockvibe, KGK, Slank - 2019-07-11 20:00:00