Grandeur, FMJ, Outcvst, Ace, Lockvibe, KGK, Slank
Art In Gallery 1444 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: Down 2 Hearse Presents: Summer Vibes w/ Grandeur (21+)
Cover: $8 // Doors Open: 8PM
______________________________________
LINEUP:
Grandeur (De Pere)
FMJ (Appleton)
https://www.facebook.com/fmjmusic/
Outcvst (Waukesha)
https://www.facebook.com/outcvstmusic/
Ace (Oregon)
https://m.facebook.com/djaced/
Lockvibe; (Sheboygan)
https://soundcloud.com/official-lockvibe
https://m.facebook.com/holden.backus24/
KGK (Madison)
https://soundcloud.com/kgrantkofficial/i-dont-giva-kgk
SLANK (Madison)
_____________________________________
Venue Rules:
- Be Safe
- No Drugs
- Bring ID
- Have a fun time :)