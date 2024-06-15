media release: The Grandissimo Garage Sale, presented by the WYSO Music Makers Student Council, at the WYSO Center for Music on Saturday, June 15, from 9:00am to 3:30pm. There you’ll find plenty of clothes, books, toys, and home decor donated by WYSO friends and family — and you may even get a chance to dunk a WYSO staff member in WYSO’s first-ever dunk tank.

Student buskers will be playing music throughout the event. Any money they raise will also go toward supporting the Music Makers Program. For the best deals, folks may want to consider getting there in the day for the best deals, and dunk tank fun will kick off at 12:00pm!