Grandparent's Network

press release: Join us for coffee and conversation on the first Friday of each month! The grandparent-to-grandparent coffee group meets at 9:30am at the Waisman Center, University of Wisconsin-Madison to share advice and discuss concerns as well as learn about resources that can help create positive environments within families and communities.
Waisman Center 1500 Highland Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin 53705
