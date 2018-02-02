Grandparent's Network

Waisman Center 1500 Highland Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin 53705

press release: Join us for coffee and conversation on the first Friday of each month! The grandparent-to-grandparent coffee group meets at 9:30am at the Waisman Center, University of Wisconsin-Madison to share advice and discuss concerns as well as learn about resources that can help create positive environments within families and communities.

Info
Waisman Center 1500 Highland Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin 53705 View Map
Seniors, Support Groups
608-263-5837
