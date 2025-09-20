media release: On Saturday, September 20, at 4:00 pm, Madison will have an opportunity to enjoy the fun and enjoyable music of the Grandsons of the Pioneers. The concert will be at Bethany United Methodist Church, 3910 Mineral Point, sponsored by Sigma Alpha Iota, Madison Alumnae Chapter, as a fundraiser for music scholarships.

Sigma Alpha Iota is an international music fraternity which has been supporting music on campuses and communities all around the world for since 1903. SAI has collegiate chapters at UW-Madison, Lawrence University, UW-Platteville, and UW-Eau Claire, the first two chapters being over 100 years old.

In the early 1930s, Roy Rogers, a young singer and guitarist from Ohio, got together a group of men to sing songs of the West and the cowboys. They were very popular, performing on the radio and eventually television as the Sons of the Pioneers.

In the 1990’s, Daniel Nelson, a voice professor at UW-Milwaukee, got a group of male friends and students together to revisit the songs of the Sons of the Pioneers. They called themselves the Grandsons of the Pioneers and sang excellent arrangements of cowboy songs and the Old West as a fundraiser for music scholarships at the University. They have been singing ever since with changes in personnel but the same joy of sharing the old tunes.

People attending the concert on the 20th of September at 4:00 pm at Bethany UMC are asked to contribute $10 as a suggested donation for the music scholarship.