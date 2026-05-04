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media release: Monona Terrace invites the community to celebrate summer with the return of its popular Concerts on the Rooftop series. Guests can enjoy live music against the stunning backdrop of Lake Monona and downtown Madison. The rooftop and Lake Vista Café open at 5:30 p.m., with performances from 7 to 9 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public, but a ticket is required for admission. Secure ticket through Eventbrite or by calling 608.261.4062. Rain call will be made on the day of the event at 2 PM, email will be sent to ticket holders.

Granny Shot is a cover band based in Madison, WI playing all of your favorite alternative rock, hard rock, and pop punk hits from the ‘90s and ‘00s, as well as some classics from the ‘70s and ‘80s. With shredding guitars, tight vocals, and high-energy antics, Granny Shot will treat you to a generous helping of the nostalgic hits you know and love.