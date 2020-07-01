ONLINE: Grant-Writing Basics for Farmers

press release: Wisconsin farmers can learn about several grant opportunities available through the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) during a grant-writing webinar on Wednesday, July 1, starting at 1 p.m.

There is no fee to join the webinars; however, registration is required at the following link: https://go.wisc.edu/07g345. For more information about the series, contact Diane Mayerfeld at 608-262-8188 or diane.mayerfeld@wisc.edu.

