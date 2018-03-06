Grant Writing Essentials

Oregon High School 456 N. Perry Pkwy., Oregon, Wisconsin

press release: Learn new skills related to grant writing and finding donors. You’ll benefit by finding funds for your important projects. You’ll experience a “fluff-free,” active, and fun learning experience taught by a professional grant writer. The workshop is intended for new grant writers and those wishing to develop a freelance grant-writing business.

March 6, 13, 20 (3 sessions-2 hours each).   6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Oregon High School, 456 N Perry Pkwy

$79. Sponsored by Oregon Community Education & Recreation (Oregon School District)

Learn more about the workshop content at: http://www.roeparker.net.

Roe Parker has instructed grant writing courses for over 14 years for Madison College, UW-Oshkosh and the United, Way-Eau Claire. His courses have supported over 110 nonprofits and 250 grant writers. Roe previously worked as a grant writer and manager for several multi-million-dollar state and federal government grant programs. Over 14 social service organizations benefited from proposals that brought $1.5 million back from Washington D.C. He was also featured in an article about grant writing in the InBusiness magazine.

Oregon High School 456 N. Perry Pkwy., Oregon, Wisconsin
608-835-4097
