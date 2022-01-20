Graphic Novel Book Club

media release: Join us the 3rd Thursday of every month to discuss a different Adult Graphic Novel! Located in the Reading Room, 7-8pm. Books available at Pinney library.

This month we'll be discussing My Brother's Husband vol. 1 by Gengoroh Tagame, translated by Anne Ishii.

"Yaichi is a work-at-home suburban dad in contemporary Tokyo; formerly married to Natsuki, father to their young daughter, Kana. Their lives suddenly change with the arrival at their doorstep of a hulking, affable Canadian named Mike Flanagan, who declares himself the widower of Yaichi's estranged gay twin, Ryoji. Mike is on a quest to explore Ryoji's past, and the family reluctantly but dutifully takes him in. What follows is an unprecedented and heartbreaking look at the state of a largely still-closeted Japanese gay culture: how it's been affected by the West, and how the next generation can change the preconceptions about it and prejudices against it." - Publisher description