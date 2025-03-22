Grass Attack, Strings to Roam, Genesee Ridge, Bluegrass Jam

media release: The 2025 fundraiser for Southern Wisconsin Bluegrass Music Association Inc. will be quite a party! Three SWBMAI member bands will perform at this event. Come early, join the open jam, & stay all afternoon for great music and a fun time, including a silent auction & 50/50 raffle. Admission is free, donations greatly appreciated. Help us promote bluegrass music in Wisconsin & beyond! 1 pm - Open Bluegrass Jam 2 pm - Genesee Ridge 3 pm - Strings to Roam 4 pm - Grass Attack.