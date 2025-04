media release:The next installment of the MNA Speaker Series takes place next Tuesday, April 29 at 6:30 p.m. at Aubergine (1226 Williamson Street, Madison, WI).

Join us for The Grass Isn’t Greener: Sustainable Lawns & Native Plant Power, an inspiring and practical talk featuring guest speaker Susan Carpenter from UW–Madison. Susan will share expert tips on low-mow lawn practices, native plant gardening, and how to create a more sustainable, biodiverse yard.

This event is free and open to all. Come get inspired!