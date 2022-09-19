media release: After a successful first half of the Grass Routes Tour, state Sen. Melissa Agard is hitting the “high” way again to hear from YOU! Join me, your neighbors, and other community leaders in Madison on September 19 at 4:30 P.M. at the Lakeview Library on Sherman Avenue for a comprehensive conversation about cannabis legalization in Wisconsin!

After spending a decade on cannabis legalization, I know that our state is ready to #LegalizeIt. Together, we will make change from the ground up - starting at the grassroots - and work towards equitable, responsible legal marijuana usage in Wisconsin.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1252495241981381