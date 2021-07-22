Grateful Flow Yoga

press release:Yoga in the park, led by John Harmon... featuring the musical stylings of Mission, Madison's own JGB Tribute Band!

We'll be set up at WG Lunney Lake Farm Shelter #2... Join us at 6pm to get comfy in your spot. Yoga and music start at 6:30!

Session and music are free, but donations for the band and instructor are appreciated! ($20 suggested donation)

John Harmon is an instructor at Dragonfly Hot Yoga, and has led impromptu "Yogs n' Chill" sessions all over Madison. It's been a while since he's led his "Grateful Flow" themed session, and he's excited to team up with live music for the first time!

Mission has been playing the music of the Jerry Garcia Band all over the midwest for the last few years, and are happy to bring their repertoire of these classics to a relaxing and peaceful environment.... I think Jerry would approve!

https://www.facebook.com/ events/1220997355000324