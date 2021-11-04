ONLINE: Grateful for Agrace

media release: We have made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s annual event and host an exclusive virtual holiday shopping event Thursday, November 4, through Monday, November 8. The funds raised by this online silent auction will help Agrace continue to provide personalized care and support for life’s changing health needs.

An online preview of the auction will be available shortly. Please contact Jade at Jade.Pekol@agrace.org or (608) 327-7239 to request a link or to be added to our auction email list.