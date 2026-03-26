Gratitude in Nature

media release:

Madison Parks has partnered with Friends of Olin Turville and Dane County Parks for a unique outdoor experience that blends yoga animal education and hands on conservation. This event offers something for everyone including yoga lovers, animal enthusiasts and nature advocates and is designed to be welcoming educational and fun.

Yoga Class

Participants will enjoy an all levels yoga class followed by an interactive Animal Adaptations program led by Dane County Parks staff featuring ambassador animals. Guests will also learn about Madison Parks working goats specialized animals that help clear invasive brush and restore wooded areas across city parks in an environmentally friendly way. The experience concludes with a short volunteer activity alongside Friends of Olin Turville helping remove invasive plants and care for this special conservation area.

What to Know

Wear comfortable easy to move in clothing

Wear sunscreen there is little to no shade in the open grass area

Bring something to lie on such as a yoga mat towel or bedroll

Bring a bottled water

Yoga Class Online Registration - coming soon!

Visit the Trash Lab

Visit the Dane County Trash Lab, a mobile education experience housed in an upcycled cargo trailer. This imaginative exhibit was created in 2021 in collaboration with the Madison Children’s Museum to encourage individuals of all ages to rethink our relationship with waste, protect our environment and redesign our production and waste systems. Visitors to the Trash Lab can connect with information about Dane County’s landfill design, recycling and renewable energy programs through over ten interactive learning stations. The Trash Lab is wheelchair accessible and Spanish language materials are available.