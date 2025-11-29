Gratitude is the Happiness Superpower

× Expand courtesy Kadampa Meditation Center A close-up of Lowanna Mobley. Lowanna Mobley

media release: Gratitude is a kind of happiness superpower. It is a powerful tonic that uplifts the mind, enables us to enjoy our lives, and feel enriched, confident and optimistic. Often it seems like we live in a cruel and selfish world, empowered by this mind of gratitude we will be filled with hope and faith in humanity.

In this special event we’ll learn how to harness the superpower of gratitude to see kindness everywhere.

This class includes teaching, guided meditation and is appropriate for all levels. Everyone welcome!

Lowanna Mobley has been a longtime student of our Foundation Program (FP), and serves as our center’s Education Program Coordinator. She is known for her enthusiasm and loving nature, bringing humor and genuine insight to her teaching.

Cost: $20 (free for members)