media release: Japan | 1994 | DCP | 89 min. | Japanese with English subtitles

Director: Isao Takahata

In the final months of World War II, a teenage boy and his young sister struggle to survive alone in the devastated landscape of firebombed Japan, their bond deepening as the world around them collapses. Based on a semi-autobiographical short story by Akiyuki Nosaka, this anime was the first Studio Ghibli feature directed by Takahata, who was 9 years old at the end of World War II. Perhaps the most emotionally devastating of all animated features, Grave of the Fireflies has been widely acclaimed by critics like Roger Ebert, who wrote “Yes, it’s a cartoon...but it belongs on any list of the greatest war films ever made.”

War and Innocence

There is no more powerful and direct way to examine the traumatic events of war than by looking at it through the eyes of a child. This series showcases three international classics that depict this loss of innocence in the midst of the Second World War. Exploring disparate warfronts, the three films are Elem Klimov’s powerful, sometimes surreal exploration of wartime adolescence in Russia, Come and See; René Clément’s undeniably heartbreaking Forbidden Games, featuring a knockout performance from 5-year old Brigitte Fossey; and Isao Takahata’s wrenching, devastating anime, Grave of the Fireflies.

