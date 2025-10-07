media release: If you want a garden that truly rocks, look no further than a gravel garden. Earth-friendly gravel gardens require less of just about everything – water, mulch, energy, chemicals, and most importantly labor – and give back so much more! Jeff Epping, former Director of Horticulture at Olbrich Botanical Gardens for over 25 years, will show you how to replace conventional lawns, expensive annual plantings, and labor-intensive perennial beds with these easy-to-maintain gravel gardens, just as he has done at Olbrich and elsewhere.

Pre-registration encouraged; walk-ins welcome

$15/$12 member/$10 Olbrich Botanical Gardens volunteer