media release: Get ready for an awesome Wild West Murder Mystery experience. For one night, The Vine transforms into the Gravestone Saloon! Tickets are $40, which includes snacks and a free libation to kick off the night! Once registered, you will receive a letter with information on the part you’ll be playing, so there will be plenty of time to get in character and assemble a wardrobe! Tickets go on sale Monday, December 5th, and will sell out at 36 people.