Gravity & Other Myths - Ten Thousand Hours

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In “Ten Thousand Hours,” Gravity & Other Myths perform an ode to the countless hours needed to achieve great things. A tribute to the dedication required to realize our physical ambitions. An acknowledgement of the backstory that is often more spectacular than the finished product.

Eight acrobats and one musician investigate physical skill: how we obtain it, how we perfect it and how it can transform our lives.

Through highlighting the nuance of high-level acrobatics, you’ll experience a heightened appreciation of the countless hours required to master the skills you are witnessing.

Set to a dynamic and intricate musical score, using percussion and drums live on stage, “Ten Thousand Hours” is a celebration of the pursuit of mastery.

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