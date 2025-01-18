media release: Join us for an afternoon of Bingo to benefit Girls Rock Camp Madison! Musically themed prizes including concert tickets, gift cards, music memorabilia, a painted guitar and much, much more! Music provided by Gin Chocolate & Bottle Rockets with special guests GRC campers Ellie Mittlesteadt and Paige Kleber!

Based out of Madison, Wisconsin, Gin, Chocolate & Bottle Rockets features Beth Kille on vocals, guitar, mandolin, Jen Farley on vocals, percussion, and Shawndell Mark on vocals, keyboard. After you see them play live, you can decide which one is gin, which one is chocolate and which one is the bottle rocket.

$25.