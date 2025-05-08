Grease, Senior

press release: It’s 1959, and Rydell High School’s senior class is in rare form. The too-cool-for-school “Burger Palace Boys” are stealing hub-caps and acting tough and their gum-snapping, chain-smoking “Pink Ladies” are looking hot in bobby sox and pedal pushers. The 1950s high school dream is about to explode in this rollicking musical that is both an homage to the idealism of the fifties and a satire of high schoolers’ age-old desire to be rebellious, and provocative. At the heart of the story is the romance between hot-rodding gangster Danny Zuko and the sweet new girl in town, Sandy Dumbrowski. Through such hit songs as "Greased Lightnin'," and "We Go Together,” Grease: Sr. is an edited version of the full production.

This show will be performed at the Dee Baldock Performing Arts Center (VACT Building) at 103 Lincoln Street. It features of a cast of adults age 55+ and runs approximately 90 minutes, plus an intermission.