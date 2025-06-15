The Great Beer Run

media release: 5K RUN, DOG JOG & 2 MILE WALK

This is how we “Father’s Day” in Wisconsin!

Sunday Funday is better with beer, and any race that starts and finishes at a brewery, is guaranteed to be even more Sundayer and Fundayer. Join dad as he walks, runs or jogs with fido and then stick around for live music, food, and of course, FREE BEER! Dogs, non-dads, women, children, and alien beings are welcome in all events.