The Great Beer Run
Octopi Brewing, Waunakee 1131 Uniek Drive, Waunakee, Wisconsin 53597
media release: 5K RUN, DOG JOG & 2 MILE WALK
This is how we “Father’s Day” in Wisconsin!
Sunday Funday is better with beer, and any race that starts and finishes at a brewery, is guaranteed to be even more Sundayer and Fundayer. Join dad as he walks, runs or jogs with fido and then stick around for live music, food, and of course, FREE BEER! Dogs, non-dads, women, children, and alien beings are welcome in all events.
