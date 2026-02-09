The Great East Side Bakeoff
to
Goodman Community Center-Ironworks 149 Waubesa St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: Get ready for a sweet celebration of community, creativity, and school spirit! Join us for The Great East Side Bakeoff & Community Bake Sale, where home bakers, students, families, and neighborhood friends come together to show off their signature bakes and raise funds for East High student activities.
Whether you’re a seasoned baker, a fearless first‑timer, or just here for the treats, there’s a place for you at our table.
What to Expect
* A friendly baking competition with multiple categories – including a division just for East High students! (info on entering the competition can be found at https://www.easthighboosters.org/bakeoff/)
* A community bake sale
* Local celebrity judges, including East Principal Patrice Haste, Dane County Supervisor Yogesh Chawla, Madison Sourdough co-owner Andrew Hutchinson, East Assistant Principal Jocelyn Lepinski, Elegant Foods owner Mike Olsen, and Elegant Foods head baker Christina Schubert
* Cake Raffle with prizes from Jenifer Street Market, Lake City Books, Bunky’s Cafe, Batch Bakehouse, and more
* Cookie decorating station sponsored by Elegant Foods, Vanilla Bean, and Festival Foods
* Ice cream from Atwood Creamery (with an ice cream sandwich upgrade made possible by Woodman’s East)
* Coffee from Forward Craft & Coffee
* A Fortune Favors popup shop
* A baking-themed silent auction
* A baker’s merch table with stickers, sprinkles, and Ann Clark cookie cutters
* Generous event support from Kessenich’s and Willy Street Co-op
* East shirts, hats, stickers and Just Coffee with labels designed by East students
* and more!
Full details - including how to enter the competition, volunteer, or donate to the bake sale - can be found on our website (easthighboosters.org/bakeoff).
Mark your calendars, invite your friends, and start practicing your signature bake. Let’s raise some dough for East High!