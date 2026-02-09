media release: Get ready for a sweet celebration of community, creativity, and school spirit! Join us for The Great East Side Bakeoff & Community Bake Sale, where home bakers, students, families, and neighborhood friends come together to show off their signature bakes and raise funds for East High student activities.

Whether you’re a seasoned baker, a fearless first‑timer, or just here for the treats, there’s a place for you at our table.

What to Expect

* A friendly baking competition with multiple categories – including a division just for East High students! (info on entering the competition can be found at https://www.easthighboosters.org/bakeoff/)

* A community bake sale

* Local celebrity judges, including East Principal Patrice Haste, Dane County Supervisor Yogesh Chawla, Madison Sourdough co-owner Andrew Hutchinson, East Assistant Principal Jocelyn Lepinski, Elegant Foods owner Mike Olsen, and Elegant Foods head baker Christina Schubert

* Cake Raffle with prizes from Jenifer Street Market, Lake City Books, Bunky’s Cafe, Batch Bakehouse, and more

* Cookie decorating station sponsored by Elegant Foods, Vanilla Bean, and Festival Foods

* Ice cream from Atwood Creamery (with an ice cream sandwich upgrade made possible by Woodman’s East)

* Coffee from Forward Craft & Coffee

* A Fortune Favors popup shop

* A baking-themed silent auction

* A baker’s merch table with stickers, sprinkles, and Ann Clark cookie cutters

* Generous event support from Kessenich’s and Willy Street Co-op

* East shirts, hats, stickers and Just Coffee with labels designed by East students

* and more!

Full details - including how to enter the competition, volunteer, or donate to the bake sale - can be found on our website (easthighboosters.org/bakeoff).

Mark your calendars, invite your friends, and start practicing your signature bake. Let’s raise some dough for East High!