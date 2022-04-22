media release: Educators, students and families, and students are invited to participate in the Great Lakes BioBlitz!

What is the Great Lakes BioBlitz? A bioblitz is a communal citizen-science effort to record as many species within a designated location and time period as possible. This bioblitz focuses on the entire Great Lakes Basin (US) and Ontario. It runs for four weeks.

Who should participate? Everyone! Teachers, educators, students and families.

Why should I participate? A bioblitz provides a way to record biodiversity, the variety of wild living things found in a given area. For the Great Lakes BioBlitz, each state will collectively make observations, and the observations from one region can be compared to the observations from another region.

Are you a budding photographer under 18? Enter our photo contest and have your image featured in our 2023 BioBlitz! Learn more!

When?

Starts: Earth Day, Friday, April 22, 2022

Ends: Friday, May 20, 2022

Where? The bioblitz will take place in yards and other outdoor spaces all across Ontario and Quebec, Canada, and the Great Lakes states: Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and New York.

How do I participate in the bioblitz?

Visit www.inaturalist.org on your computer, or download iNaturalist app from your app store onto your mobile device. Create an account (free). Become a member of the Wisconsin BioBlitz project. Become a member of the Great Lakes BioBlitz “umbrella” project. Start making observations.

Questions about iNaturalist or the Great Lakes Bioblitz? Contact Anne Moser at akmoser@aqua.wisc.edu or (608) 262 3069.