media release: Join groundwater researchers and policy experts from Wisconsin, Illinois and Michigan for a free, virtual Great Lakes Freshwater Symposium. Panelists will discuss groundwater policy developments and challenges in their states, and what kind of research is needed related to factors such as managing agricultural contaminants and PFAS. Panelists will include ~ Rachel Burns, environmental quality specialist, Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy; Steven B. Elmore, program director, Bureau of Drinking Water and Groundwater, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources; Walton Kelly, head, Groundwater Science Section, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

This event is part of a quarterly water symposium series sponsored by the Freshwater Collaborative of Wisconsin, Great Lakes Higher Education Consortium and Council of the Great Lakes Region. These events seek to encourage and advance collaborations, share science across borders, encourage students in research and career opportunities and present research that is solving real-world problems.