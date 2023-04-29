Great Lakes Girls High School Rugby Tournament

media release: Welcome to the first annual Great Lakes Girls HS rugby tournament hosted by the MadTown Furies RFC. We look forward to hosting a great weekend of rugby in Madison.

The tournament is at the Wisconsin Rugby Complex in Cottage Grove. The Complex has two rugby-dedicated quality regulation-sized grass fields and access to warm-up fields. The Clubhouse has four locker rooms, multiple bathrooms, a banquet area, and decks overlooking both fields. It is one of the premier places to play rugby in the United States.

The tournament is scheduled for April 29 and 30, 2023, with two divisions. Teams that placed in the top half of their state or select sides will be in division one and teams in the bottom half of their state will be in division 2. There will be cup and plate championships for both divisions. $400 for teams to participate; register here.

We intend to stream the cup championships of both divisions, but are hopeful that with sponsorships, we can stream the whole tournament.

Schedule of Events

April 28: Get together Pig Roast and open touch at Wisconsin Rugby Complex. Admission $10 for ages 10 and up. Players free.

April 29: Rugby all day, games starting at 10 am. Admission $12 for 10 and up for the whole weekend, $7 a day.

April 30: Placing matches. Admission $12 for 10 and up for the whole weekend, $7 a day.