ONLINE: Great Lakes Sailing Canallers

press release:Engineered with specific hull lines and unique adaptations that allowed a tight fit within the locks of the Welland Canal (the canal that bypasses Niagara Falls), sailing canallers carried grain harvested from Midwestern farmlands to ports on Lake Ontario and returned loaded with coal to heat cities and power factories. Much of our understanding of the construction, adaptations and use of these ships has been learned from shipwreck sites like Grace A. Channon, Daniel Lyons, Walter B. Allen, Floretta, America and others. Join maritime archaeologist Caitlin Zant for a look at these uniquely Great Lakes ships.

Following the presentation, attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions of maritime archaeologists Caitlin Zant and Tamara Thomsen.

RSVP: https://wisconsinhistory.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Ui6M0HJmQFOphOqT0pH7yQ