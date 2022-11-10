press release: Save the date for the first annual Great Midwest Crane Fest – Celebrating Community and Conservation in Baraboo, Wisconsin, from November 10 to 12, 2022, as thousands of sandhill cranes gather near the Wisconsin River before flying south for the winter.

Witness the marvel of Wisconsin’s largest crane congregation and participate in guided crane-viewing tours, photography and crane behavior workshops, conservation-related lectures, and extraordinary events. Explore the beautiful landscapes and rich histories connecting the festival hosts, the Aldo Leopold Foundation and the International Crane Foundation.

Registration & Admission

Registration for the Great Midwest Crane Fest will open in early September!

Early-bird registration through Sept. 30, 2022: $45 Friday and Saturday; $20 Single day Friday; $25 Single Day Saturday

Festival admission will include entrance to the Aldo Leopold Foundation and International Crane Foundation and free lectures at each site. You may also add one or more workshops to your registration for an additional fee (prices TBD). Please remember that the festival is rain or shine and registration is non-refundable.

To view the schedule and register CLICK HERE

Directions

The festival is located at the edge of the Driftless Area in southern Wisconsin, approximately a three-hour drive from either Minneapolis or Chicago:

International Crane Foundation

E11376 Shady Lane Road

Baraboo, WI

Aldo Leopold Foundation

E13701 Levee Road

Baraboo, WI