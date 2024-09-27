Great Moments in U.S. Presidential Election History: George Washington to Joe Biden

media release: The Wisconsin Historical Society and the Center for the Study of the American Constitution at the University of Wisconsin-Madison are excited to present the 2024 James Madison Lecture featuring Douglas Brinkley, Katherine Tsanoff Brown Chair in Humanities and Professor of History at Rice University. A CNN Presidential Historian and New York Times bestselling author, Brinkley has served in many capacities in the world of public history through his association with museums, colleges, boards and historical societies. A reception with light refreshments will be held in the lobby at 5 p.m. and the lecture will begin at 6 p.m. in the Reading Room. Capacity is limited, so it's recommended to register for free to reserve your spot by Sept. 20! Click here for more information.