media release: The city of Sun Prairie and the Sun Prairie Lions Club are excited to announce the first Adopt-A-Park sponsorship for Smith’s Crossing Community Park, located at 2298 Yellow Daisy Lane.

This service program is a public-private partnership that provides an opportunity for individuals, businesses and organizations to partner with the City to maintain local parks. The ultimate goal is to create a strong sense of pride and ownership in park spaces by involving the community in the upkeep process.

The Sun Prairie Lions Club has established a 10-year agreement with the City, which includes the service organization contributing a financial donation in exchange for sponsorship recognition. As part of this partnership, the club will be able to install a monument highlighting its support for the park. Additionally, the club will encourage community engagement through clean-up activities and other events at the public space. Donations from this program will be used for improvements across Sun Prairie’s park system.

The first club event to be held at Smith’s Crossing Community Park will be the Great Sun Prairie Easter Egg Hunt, scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 19, at 12:30 p.m. Community members are encouraged to attend with children and bring containers for gathering candy and toy-filled plastic eggs.

“We are incredibly excited and grateful for this partnership with the Sun Prairie Lions Club,” said Kristin Grissom, director of Parks, Recreation and Forestry. “This Adopt-A-Park agreement at Smith’s Crossing Community Park is the first of its kind in Sun Prairie and it establishes a win-win model for both the community and our park system.”

Once plans are finalized, a public Adopt-A-Park dedication ceremony will be scheduled with details announced at a later date.

“It is very satisfying to see this effort come to a successful conclusion,” said Troy Eisenrich, president of the Sun Prairie Lions Club. “I am deeply appreciative of the club membership for voting to authorize the donation because without them, it would not be a possibility.”

To learn more about the program and get involved, please contact Kristin Grissom via email at kgrissom@cityofsunprairie.com

For more information about the Sun Prairie Lions Club, please go to https://www.facebook.com/sunprairielionsclub

About Sun Prairie Lions Club

The Sun Prairie Lions Club and Foundation promotes its mission by focusing on membership growth, encouraging the recruitment of new members to ensure continued vitality. The organization also fosters a strong sense of pride and camaraderie by actively supporting and participating in club projects and activities. Additionally, it remains committed to maintaining the club’s financial strength and promoting self-sufficiency to sustain its efforts in serving the community.

About City of Sun Prairie

Sun Prairie is a vibrant and thriving community located in northeastern Dane county, just east of the City of Madison. The City of Sun Prairie has experienced strong population growth since its incorporation from a village to a city in 1958, undergoing a transformation from a relatively small community of less than 4,000 to an estimated 36,394 today.