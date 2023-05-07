Great Taste of the Midwest Tickets

media release: Tickets Go on Sale SUNDAY MAY 7, 2023, for the Madison Homebrewers and Tasters Guild Great Taste of the Midwest, which will be from 1-6 pm, Aug. 12, at Olin Park

Sales begin at noon .

. Cash and mobile device credit card payments accepted.

Please have exact change for cash payments.

Bring your cell phone to pay with a card.

There are NO sales at the gate.

General Admission: $70 (Limit of 2 per person.) Designated Driver: $20 (Limit of 1 per person. Must be purchased with General Admission ticket.)

(Cash prices listed above. Online credit card payments using your mobile device will be accepted with additional processing fees per ticket.)

On-site sales begin at noon on the first Sunday in May at the following locations:

The Cider Farm – details 8216 Watts Rd, Madison Delta Beer Lab – details 167 E Badger Rd, Madison Giant Jones Brewing – details 931 East Main Street, Madison Karben4 – details 3698 Kinsman Blvd, Madison The Malt House – details 2609 E Washington Ave, Madison Parched Eagle Brew Pub – details 1444 E Washington Ave, Madison Vintage Brewing Co. Madison – details 674 S Whitney Way, Madison

Ticket Lottery – new for 2023!

Entries for the ticket lottery will be accepted online. Online entries are open on:

Monday May 8, 2023 at 10:00 am

Online entries will close on:

Friday May 12th, 2023 at 10:00 pm

Entries will be randomly selected. There is no advantage to entering at the earliest possible moment. Relax, pour yourself a beer, and enter anytime during the week of Monday May 8th, 2023.

to entering at the earliest possible moment. Relax, pour yourself a beer, and enter anytime during the week of Monday May 8th, 2023. To enter the ticket lottery, place your ticket pre-order at the provided ticket portal (watch for a link at greattaste.org/tickets/). Your credit card will NOT be charged unless your entry is randomly selected for fulfillment. We anticipate payments will be processed within one week and tickets will be mailed shortly after all payments are processed.

There is a limit of one lottery entry and two General Admission tickets per household. We will invalidate any entries that we feel are attempting to unfairly influence the outcome of the lottery.

Please note that we are mailing out physical tickets similar to those of previous years. We will NOT be issuing or accepting digital or print-your-own tickets for admission.