SOLD OUT: Great Taste of the Midwest

press release: The Madison Homebrewers and Tasters Guild is proud to sponsor the 33rd edition of the Great Taste of the Midwest on August 10, 2019. The event is one of the premier beer festivals in the United States and features more than 190 of the Midwest’s finest craft brewers at Olin Park, overlooking Lake Monona in Madison, Wisconsin.

There are NO online sales or sales at the gate. ***SOLD OUT***