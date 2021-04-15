media release: Each spring, bird-enthusiasts from across the state come together to participate in the Great Wisconsin Birdathon. This annual event is the largest fundraiser for bird conservation in Wisconsin and helps support some of our state's most threatened and endangered birds.

Birdathon participants form teams, set a goal of how many species they hope to find within 24 hours, and then start fundraising #ForTheBirds! Funds raised through the Great Wisconsin Birdathon directly support the Natural Resources Foundation's Bird Protection Fund.

April 15– June 15, anywhere in Wisconsin

For questions about the Great Wisconsin Birdathon, please contact Sarah Cameron, Birdathon Coordinator:

Sarah.Cameron@WisConservation. org

(608) 409-3107