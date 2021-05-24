ONLINE: Greater East Towne Area Plan

press release: The City Planning Division is beginning another phase of virtual public participation for the Greater East Towne Area Plan. There will be an Evening Engagement on May 24 at 5:30 p.m. and a Lunch & Learn on May 26 at 12:00 p.m. City staff will present a draft concept for how the area could grow and redevelop, gather input, and facilitate discussions about future land use, transportation, parks and open space, and related elements.

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.