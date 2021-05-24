ONLINE: Greater East Towne Area Plan
press release: The City Planning Division is beginning another phase of virtual public participation for the Greater East Towne Area Plan. There will be an Evening Engagement on May 24 at 5:30 p.m. and a Lunch & Learn on May 26 at 12:00 p.m. City staff will present a draft concept for how the area could grow and redevelop, gather input, and facilitate discussions about future land use, transportation, parks and open space, and related elements.
- Register in advance for the May 24th, 5:30 P.M. meeting
- Register in advance for the May 26th, 12:00 p.m. meeting
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.