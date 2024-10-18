Greater Madison Music City Focus Group

media release: We invite you to be part of the Greater Madison Music City (GMMC) Focus Groups to continue the discussion and address next steps. GMMC has partnered with EQT by Design to host focus groups surrounding Madison's music ecosystem.

Within these focus groups you will have the opportunity to let GMMC know how Madison can create a robust music ecosystem by supporting local and BIPOC artists, and local music related businesses.

Sign up for any of the Focus Groups:

Friday, October 18th at 12:00PM via Zoom

Wednesday, October 23rd at 12:00PM via Zoom

If you have any questions or would like to participate in an upcoming focus group, please reach out to tyler@ucanmadison.org

For more information about GMMC and our music ecosystem, visit our resources page.