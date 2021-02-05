ONLINE: Greater Madison Music City Project: Music for Everyone's Ears

press release: A Panel Discussion with Karen Reece and Rob DZ with a LIVE performance by Tyler Durdin.

A strong arts and culture scene is important for a community to drive economic growth and improve the quality of life for residents. However, Dane County’s cultural sector lacks consistent opportunities for diverse artists and fans. Our objective is to grow Greater Madison’s music ecosystem, so it creates jobs, drives sustainable tourism, and does so inclusively, across all communities and demographics. Join us to learn more about this collective effort and to share your perspective on what it will take to make this project successful.

Produced by: 2021 DABL Workshop Series is produced by Dane Arts Buy Local (DABL) and brought to you by Dane Arts. This workshop series is designed to help artists and creatives build their business skills to grow and foster their career.

