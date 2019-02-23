press release: The 2019 Greater Milwaukee International Car & Truck Show cruises into the Wisconsin Center from February 23 to March 3, with more than 500 new cars, trucks, crossovers, SUVs and more. Attendees are invited to check out their favorite models in a no pressure, non-selling environment. Sit behind wheels, inspect engines, experience new technologies and even take a spin in dozens of new vehicles. This annual event will also feature plug-in electric vehicles, exotics, interactive displays, classic cars, fun for the little ones and more.

Saturday, February 23 through Sunday, March 3, The Wisconsin Center, 400 W Wisconsin Ave.

Saturdays: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sundays: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Monday – Thursday: 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday: 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Greater Milwaukee International Car & Truck how is presented by the Automobile Dealers Association of Mega Milwaukee (ADAMM) and produced by MotorTrend Auto Shows. Admission to the event is $12 for adults (17 and over); $9 for seniors (62 and older) valid Monday-Thursday only), $9 for military with any DOD ID $9 and children 16 and under are FREE with a paying adult, courtesy of American Family Insurance. Purchase advance tickets and save $1 at AutoShowMilwaukee.com.

