media release: The Chamber of Commerce, along with local and statewide partners are spearheading the 3rd Annual Greater Sun Prairie Area Job Fair on Wednesday, November 1st from 1:00 – 6:00p.m. In addition to 40 employer booths, participants will have complimentary resume reviews, skills training and a Job Seekers prep area. The event will be at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1220 South Grand Avenue, Sun Prairie.

The Chamber has partnered with the Workforce Development Board of Wisconsin & the Dane County Job Center along with small businesses to large manufacturers, non-profits, and skills training programs to provide a wide range of employment opportunities. While many positions are full-time employment, part-time, remote and even seasonal work are available. Special population recruitment, such as Veterans and special needs employees, will also be available.

A “Job Seekers Prep Area” will be open throughout the day. Human Resource professionals will be available to review resumes. If you bring your resume on a jump drive and/or laptop, you can also print copies.

Complimentary 35-minute-long courses, beginning on the hour will provide tips & tricks plus build confidence for job seekers. Courses & instructors include:

1:00p.m. Best Practices for Job Fairs! Presented by Gaby Alcaraz & Audra Wendt, City of Sun Prairie

2:00p.m. Be a Substitute Superhero! Presented by Isabel Simonetti, Sun Prairie Area School District

3:00p.m. Armed Forces Career Opportunities & Benefits Presented by SFC Sonko, U.S. Army

4:00p.m. Interviewing Tips Presented by Lou Ann Wewetzer, Madison Area Technical College

4:00p.m. CEO of Your Career – Set Yourself Up for a Successful Interview! Presented by Marvel Browne, UW Health

“By pooling resources, our job fair provides a wide range of employment opportunities under one roof. This is a great opportunity for people in the job market to visit with representatives in a casual setting. Then you decide if you believe a match is possible. We have amazing employers in the greater Sun Prairie area, people just need to learn about them.” shared Christina Williams, Executive Director. “Our strategy is to make those seeking employment aware of amazing opportunities and motivated to attend,” she concluded.

Pre-registration for job seekers is recommended, but not required via spjobfair.eventbrite.com. Once registered, they will receive updated information and be registered for prizes. There is no fee for job seekers to attend.

Premiere Job Fair sponsors include Walmart, Sun Prairie Area School District, city of Sun Prairie, the Dane County Job Center, WI Workforce Development Board and the Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce. Gold Sponsors include: Trachte Building Systems, UW Health, BioLife Plasma Services, Hilton Garden Inn and Madison Media Partners. The Chamber is also coordinating this event.

For recruiter booth information, please visit www.sunprairiechamber.com/ events