The Greatest Night in Pop
Madison Senior Center 330 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Join us as we screen the documentary movie The Greatest Night in Pop. We’ll have some POPcorn and soda POP to seal the deal! On a January night in 1985, music's biggest stars gathered to record "We Are the World." This documentary goes behind the scenes of the historic event.
To register for programs, call (608) 266‑6581 or email seniorcenter@
Info
Madison Senior Center 330 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Seniors
Movies